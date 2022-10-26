Yeezy Merchandise Will Be Pulled From Shops And The Gap Website Immediately

In response to Kanye West's anti-Semitic remarks, Gap has decided to immediately take steps to ban all Yeezy merchandise from its retail locations and website.

The shop severed its ties with the rapper a month ago, but according to an internal email acquired by Page Six Style, President, and CEO of Gap Brands Mark Breitbard said that the company would proceed with "impending Yeezy Gap debuts and launches in the queue, as scheduled."

However, in response to West's White Lives Matter and anti-Semitic comments, several companies, including Adidas, Balenciaga, Vogue, and others, have severed their relations with the rapper, who is now 45 years old. The gap is also taking steps to quickly eliminate its stock of Yeezy products.

In September, Gap announced that it was terminating its collaboration with Yeezy. Our former business partner's most recent statements and actions further illustrate why the company said in a public statement published on its website. We are taking urgent measures to remove Yeezy Gap products from our retail locations, and the YeezyGap.com website has been taken offline.

The statement goes on to say that antisemitism, racism, and bigotry are unacceptable and will not be accepted because they are contrary to our core beliefs. We are forming partnerships with organizations that are working to eliminate bigotry and prejudice on behalf of our clients, workers, and investors.

West allegedly claimed that the brand did not carry through on its pledges to launch particular styles and create dedicated Yeezy locations, which led to the original termination of the 10-year collaboration announced in 2020 to much excitement. West's decision to dissolve the agreement was met with much hoopla.

Only his Yeezy Gap models were sold in Gap retail stores; they were the only ones available. The Engineered by Balenciaga pieces, which were shown in piles on top of trash bags, infuriated admirers; yet, West declined to apologize for the collection's presentation.