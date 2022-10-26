In The Most Recent Edition Of HommeGirls, Timothée Chalamet Chats With Taylor Russell

Timothée Chalamet interviews with Taylor Russell, his co-star in the new documentary Bones and All, for the newest issue of the cool, high-end fashion magazine HommeGirls. During the conversation, Timothée Chalamet confesses that he was taken aback by the popularity of Dune, which was nominated for six Academy Awards. But Chalamet, 26 years old, says he feels more secure about the sequel, which is presently in production.

During their conversation about the differences between acting in films and performing in live theater, he mentioned that it is something that you do not get the opportunity to do with movies repeatedly. He thinks that this is how I feel about Dune. For example, discussing the correlation between life's cycles and the seasons.

When I did it the first time, I was much younger, and I was quite aback by how successful the movie ultimately became. And now, as [his character] Paul Atreides grows more certain on his feet, I, too, am beginning to feel more certain on my feet.

After being asked by Chalamet, 28, why she wanted to be an actor, Russell responds, "Well, I wanted to be a dancer first... " My lifelong dream was to become a ballerina, and I have always had a passion for the movies. So I would watch movies, then head to my room, where I'd attempt to recite everything I had learned from the films.

Throughout the movie, Russell plays the role of Maren, a woman trying to find a place in the world for herself after becoming romantically linked with a man named Lee (Chalamet). Both of the protagonists are cannibals, and they journey across the United States of America together.

The upcoming film from the filmmaker Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino, has been described as a "romantic horror road trip extravaganza" by HommeGirls. Cass Bird took photos of Russell for the cover article, and those photos were used.