Timothée Chalamet Remarked About Society's Harmful Reliance On Social Media

Timothée Chalamet , 26, an Oscar candidate, revealed to journalists on Friday at the Venice Film Festival that he dislikes social media and feels harshly evaluated by the demands of the platforms. He even suggested that social media might hasten the disintegration of society.

One gets harshly scrutinized for being young right now, and whenever I can just speak for my generation, "According to E! News, he remarked. I struggle to imagine life before the assault of social media, "Chalamet threw in.

And it was a comfort to play characters who are struggling inside without having access to Reddit, Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok to help them find their place in the world.

He brought up the subject as he was talking about his new film, Bones & All, which is set in the 1980s, long before social media became virtually ubiquitous.

You can discover your clan there without passing judgment on that, but I think it's difficult to be alive anymore, Chalamet concluded. Without sounding arrogant, I believe that social breakdown is imminent or at least smells like it.

For this reason, I believe that movies matter since it is the responsibility of the artist to shed light on the situation.

When wearing a backless outfit by designer Haider Ackermann to the film festival, Chalamet undoubtedly attracted some interest on social media.

He arrived on the red carpet wearing a glittering red halter top, matching pants, and black leather-heeled boots. Black cat-eye Ray-Ban sunglasses completed the look.

In the movie "Bones and All," Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell play two cannibalistic lovers who set off on a 3,000-mile road journey across America but are unable to get away from their sinister pasts.

He reunites with Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino for the film as well, who confirmed that the movie's course content was not related to the most recent charges of cannibalism fantasy against Armie Hammer, Chalamet's CMBYN co-star.