At the "Bones and All" premiere on Friday at the Venice Film Festival 2022, the "Call Me By Your Name" star made a big impression on the red carpet in a custom Haider Ackermann ensemble that included fitting crimson pants and a matching backless halter top wrapped in a stylish knot at the neck.

One admirer tweeted, Please take a moment to reflect and admire what Timothee Chalamet does for the people, after seeing Chalamet's most recent fashion moment trend on social media. Damn. On a carpet, he is missed.

" Timothée chalamet got up and decided to kill us all," said the 26-year-old in another of his daring designer garb.

Others praised the sluttification of the "Dune" star's style, which once broke fashion rules (met Gala sweats and a bejeweled harness, anyone? ) but has recently changed to be more revealing.

One follower joked that Timothee SLUTAMET devoured every one. Chalamet's back-baring ensemble drew similarities to Mr. Tumnus, the shirtless, scarf-wearing faun from James McAvoy's 2005 movie adaptation of C.S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, which is on the even sillier end of the fashion spectrum.

Harry Styles, Billy Porter, Lil Nas X, and A$AP Rocky are some of the well-known males who have openly rocked skirts, dresses, and other traditionally feminine design items.

The "Lady Bird" favorite is one of a rising number of Hollywood performers who embrace gender-fluid wearing.

Chalamet's unique appearance at the Italian film festival looks to be inspired by a portion of the all-female Haider Ackermann spring 2018 collection.

Another admirer exclaimed, "I enjoy that he violates some preconceptions and develops his own style.

In a previous post, When it comes to fashion, Harry Styles is all about breaking down gender norms. He enjoys experimenting with his appearance, whether it be with a pearl strand, a bright manicure, or a full-blown ball gown.

The "Fine Line" rocker most recently posed for Vogue's cover wearing a special Gucci outfit, along with other stereotypically feminine styles.