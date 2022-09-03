Timothée Chalamet Attracted Attention On The Red Carpet At The Venice Film Festival 2022 In His Customized Haider Ackermann Costume
At the "Bones and All" premiere on Friday at the Venice Film Festival 2022, the "Call Me By Your Name" star made a big impression on the red carpet in a custom Haider Ackermann ensemble that included fitting crimson pants and a matching backless halter top wrapped in a stylish knot at the neck.
One admirer tweeted, Please take a moment to reflect and admire what Timothee Chalamet does for the people, after seeing Chalamet's most recent fashion moment trend on social media. Damn. On a carpet, he is missed.
" Timothée chalamet got up and decided to kill us all," said the 26-year-old in another of his daring designer garb.
Others praised the sluttification of the "Dune" star's style, which once broke fashion rules (met Gala sweats and a bejeweled harness, anyone? ) but has recently changed to be more revealing.
One follower joked that Timothee SLUTAMET devoured every one. Chalamet's back-baring ensemble drew similarities to Mr. Tumnus, the shirtless, scarf-wearing faun from James McAvoy's 2005 movie adaptation of C.S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, which is on the even sillier end of the fashion spectrum.
Harry Styles, Billy Porter, Lil Nas X, and A$AP Rocky are some of the well-known males who have openly rocked skirts, dresses, and other traditionally feminine design items.
The "Lady Bird" favorite is one of a rising number of Hollywood performers who embrace gender-fluid wearing.
Chalamet's unique appearance at the Italian film festival looks to be inspired by a portion of the all-female Haider Ackermann spring 2018 collection.
Another admirer exclaimed, "I enjoy that he violates some preconceptions and develops his own style.
In a previous post, When it comes to fashion, Harry Styles is all about breaking down gender norms. He enjoys experimenting with his appearance, whether it be with a pearl strand, a bright manicure, or a full-blown ball gown.
The "Fine Line" rocker most recently posed for Vogue's cover wearing a special Gucci outfit, along with other stereotypically feminine styles.