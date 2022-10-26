Due to a health crisis, Matthew Perry could not participate in the production of Don't Look Up as he was originally scheduled to do so. According to excerpts from the actor's biography titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, published on Tuesday by Rolling Stone, the patient was under anesthesia when the actor's heart ceased to beat for five minutes.

The former member of Friends, who is now 53 years old, wrote that he did film a sequence with Jonah Hill as a Republican journalist but did not return to the set after filming that part. Instead, PePerry admitted he had lied to doctors about having terrible stomach pain to secure a hydrocodone prescription and had a strange medical device implanted in his spine during surgery.

Because the former member of the Odd Couple had taken the opioid the night before, the hydrocodone in his system interacted with the propofol, the anesthetic medicine administered during the procedure. Rry checked into a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland.

According to what Perry wrote, he had the injection at about eleven in the morning. I slept at one hospital and woke up 11 hours later in another. My heart had stopped beating due to the propofol for five minutes. The nominee for the Golden Globe stated unequivocally that he did not suffer a heart attack.

He remembered that he did not lose consciousness but that his heart had stopped pumping. For five minutes, a burly Swiss man allegedly battered and pounded my chest as he performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) since he didn't want the guy from Friends to die on his table.

If I hadn't been on Friends, do you think he would have stopped talking after three minutes? But, after that, Perry proceeded. Was it 'Friends' that made the difference this time?