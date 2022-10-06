Model Gigi Hadid Blasts Kanye West For His Attack On Fashion Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Attendee and fashion editor/stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson commented on West's Yeezy presentation at Paris Fashion Week on Instagram. She voiced her displeasure to her friends about West's decision to feature White Lives Matter apparel in the concert and uploaded photos of those conversations on her Instagram Stories.

West promptly responded to Karefa-derogatory Johnson's remarks about the editor by posting his own. West uploaded photos of Karefa-Johnson on his account and later removed them after making comments like "Anna Wintour, the editor in chief of Vogue, would despise her boots."

As he continued his rant, West posted a screenshot of a text message from a friend warning him not to trash "that writer," an apparent reference to Karefa-Johnson. There was no accompanying caption from West, but Hadid, who has worked with Karefa-Johnson before (notably on Hadid's March 2021 Vogue cover), was quick to defend her.

Wishing you had even a fraction of Hadid's intelligence contributed to the writing. Oh my god, you have no idea.... She might be the only one who can save you if any of your crap has any meaning. Do you really expect an invited guest to hold back their thoughts just because they've been given such high distinction? Lol. You're an idiot and a bully.

In addition, she stated in her Instagram Story that Karefa-Johnson is a leading fashion industry voice who could easily teach that obnoxious man a thing or two.

On Monday night, Karefa-Johnson posted another Instagram Story in which she elaborated on her displeasure with West's performance. I apologize if I didn't make that abundantly apparent. Of course, if you were to ask Kanye, he might respond that the t-shirt contained all of the above, but I find it quite unlikely.

She went on to say that West's shirts were highly irresponsible and harmful before pleading with the public to have grace for the people who witnessed West's collection and suffered trauma.