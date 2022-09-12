President Joe Biden Pays Tribute to 9/11 Victims, Declares That Day Changed America

During his speech at the Pentagon Memorial Ceremony on Sunday, President Joe Biden referred to the American people that died in the 9/11 tragedy, which happened 21 years ago.

Biden, 79, opened his address by remembering the dreadful morning in September and expressing his sympathy for the victims' families' suffering.

I am aware of those of you who have experienced a loss. In a memorial to the families of the 9/11 victims, he observed that twenty-one years is both a lifetime and no time at all. It's wise to keep this in mind. These memories aid in our recovery, but they can also expose the pain and transport us back to the time when our grief was at its most acute. He talked about the nature of this country that the terrorist failed to alter while remembering the tragedy.

He shared the qualities of strength and fortitude, resilience, kindness, and love. Police officers and firefighters who remained on the pile at Ground Zero for months amid the twisted steel and shattered concrete walls, breathing the poisons and ash that would harm their health and refusing to cease the search through the devastation are examples of it. They did not and would not stop.

In addition, Biden spoke about the nation's efforts to uphold justice while paying respect to the thousands of American soldiers who have fought overseas.

He said, "And to all of our service people and their families, our veterans, our Gold Star family members, all of the victims, caregivers, and dear ones who have given so much for our country: We owe you." We owe you debt so great that it will never be repaid, but we will always fulfill our sacred duty to you by adequately preparing and equipping the soldiers we send into battle, caring for them and their families when they return, and never ever, ever forgetting.

Biden brought up Osama bin Laden's death, which took roughly ten years to complete, during his statement to the nation.