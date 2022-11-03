Cynthia Bailey Explains Why She And Mike Hill Split Up

The breakup of Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, as the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star sees it, was due to their lack of camaraderie.

The reality star discussed why she and Hill divorced after only two years of marriage on the Two T's in a Pod podcast hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp. The couple had been married for only two years.

On Monday's show, Bailey admitted that she had the feeling that they were no longer friends. If we didn't put on the brakes, I could see us quickly heading toward a situation where we couldn't remain friends.

No, I'm not making my debut here. According to Bailey, 55, "friendship just has to be present" in a marriage. It's beautiful to adore someone, but friendship is also essential. So all I want to do is hang out with my BFF.

Bailey claims that she and Hill do not regret ending their marriage and that she still has a great deal of respect for Hill, whom she considers to be her husband, despite the fact that their divorce is not complete.

Before the day of the announcement, I had always worn my ring, but afterward, I took it off. She revealed to the two Bravolebrities that we were going through some difficulties. That's simply odd, you guys. Simply put, that's strange.

In addition to their deteriorating friendship, Bailey told Page Six that she and the sportscaster, 52, broke up because she moved to California to start a new life with him and then kept making frequent trips back east.

Significant changes happened with us as a couple and as a married couple. At age 55, I uprooted my life and started over in a new city, a new home, and a new profession. According to what the reality star revealed to us last month, that was a great deal of pressure on me.