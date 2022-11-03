Presley Gerber Seems To Be Hinting That He Is Engaged To Lexi Wood

Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, is trying to give the impression that he proposed to another model named Lexi Wood. I did it, guys!, On Tuesday, Presley, who is 23 years old, posted an Instagram carousel that featured a variety of photographs and videos of her parents, who are genetically fortunate.

Guys, I did it. A voice could be heard saying, "I've discovered the one who makes me the happiest person I've ever been," over the top of a video clip that displayed Wood donning a Gerber jersey.

In typical fashion for members of Generation Z, the possible announcement was veiled in mystery and interspersed with a variety of unrelated photographs, such as a close-up one of Presley holding onto Wood's buttocks while she was wearing a bikini and another of her right eye.

Wood provided additional evidence that a proposal had taken place when she shared her beau's post on Instagram Story and added emojis depicting a lock and key, a love, and an infinity symbol.

After that, the emerald-eyed beauty left a remark on Presley's post, which said, "loving you," and the Celine ambassador finished it by saying, "is the easiest thing I've ever done."

The 21-year-old Kaia Gerber threw a party to celebrate what appeared to be an engagement between the two. Even though his comments section was inundated with expressions of joy, a few readers suggested that the couple goes on a LONG engagement.

On the other hand, some people were not convinced that Presley had even posed the question. What the what??? Someone remarked in response to his caption, to which another person reacted, reportedly grabbing her butt for us all to see.

In an Instagram Story on Wednesday, Presley referred to Wood as his closest friend and girlfriend, contributing to the confusion surrounding the past few days' events. After waiting an hour, she used her account to refer to him as her best friend and boyfriend.