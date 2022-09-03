Gerard Pique's Lawyers Warn Legal Action Will Be Taken Against Those Who Interfere With His Private Life Now

Gerard Pique has been the center of attention in the media for a while now and the reason is his recent split with legendary Columbian singer Shakira. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the split and much speculation has been conducted for the reason behind it and most of it does not cast Pique in a decent light.

However, it seems that the media coverage of his life has gone a bit too far as Pique has had his lawyers put out a statement that any media coverage that goes beyond certain limits in interfering with his private life will be dealt with through legal action.

The statement began by saying, “Since last June 4 Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirmed their separation through a joint statement, many rumors and alleged unverified information about the player have been published, his family and his personal and, therefore, private life.”

It continued saying, “These reports and images cause not only damage to his honor and damage to his image, but also a serious attack on the rights of his children, whose safety and protection represent his greatest concern. At the same time, the monitoring of some media and paparazzi has been continuous, seeing our client forced to alter his daily routine with the sole purpose of protecting his children, his family, and his closest environment.”

The statement further added that while Pique respects the freedom of the media, it must be exercised within certain limits and with some respect.

“Gerard Piqué has always respected the activity of the media and their right to information, and he is fully aware of the fundamental role they play in our society. However, in recent weeks there have been interferences that go beyond the limits of legality, for which our client has been forced to request precautionary measures of removal and take legal action against those who alter their family life and violate the rights of their children, given that Gerard Piqué’s only objective is to guarantee their well-being and restore their rights to privacy, security, and tranquility.”

Finally, the statement ended with the lawyers thanking certain media for behaving appropriately and urging others to do the same.

“Our client wants to thank through this statement the respect and informative rigor shown by some media and trusts that everything will be resolved in the best possible way, always applying good and common sense.”