Serena Williams' Daughter Confuses A Tampon For A Toy And Serena Has The Perfect Reaction

Serena Williams is one of the greatest tennis players of all time and is respected all over the globe for her talents, but now fans are learning that Serena has another talent that they weren't aware of; she is possibly also the greatest mom of all time.

Serena Williams has 1 daughter, named Olympia Ohanian whom she shares with her husband Alexis Ohanian. Olympia is only 5 years old and is already a social media star with a following that is possibly bigger than her mom's.

Serena has a habit of sharing adorable little glimpses from the life of her 5-year-old daughter and fans cannot get enough of it.

In the latest episode, Serena has shared a video on her Tik Tok that shows Olympia playing with what appears to be a tampon but of course, she does not know that yet.

Olympia removes the cotton part from the applicator and Serena asks Olympia, "What's that?" And the 5-year-old explains it is a "cat toy for Karma." Karma is the name of the family's cat.

As Olympia continues to rip open more tampons, Serena says, "Let's not play with too many of those," to which Ohanian adorably and innocently responds, "I'm just using one more, I'm just using this one and I'm done."

In the caption of the sweet and innocent video, Serena wrote, "Who am I to steal her joy, it'a cat toy!"

Serena clearly loves being a mother and often shares little adorable instances from the life of her daughter.

Appearing on the Drew Barrymore show, Serena explained how Olympia is not just sweet but also wise. She recalled the story of what Olympia said to her after she recently lost a match. Serena said Olympia consoled her by saying, "It's OK, Mama. You just have to do what you feel.'"

Serena commented, "I literally wanted to cry . . . it was the sweetest thing ever, and I was so proud of her."

Olympia is clearly loved very much by both her parents and the millions who follow her mom.