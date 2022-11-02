Matthew Perry Is Single But Refuses To Use Dating Apps To Find The One According To Recent Interview

Matthew Perry is best known for his role as Chandler on the popular sitcom Friends. The actor has been in the public eye for years but in a recent interview, he revealed that he was totally against dating apps to find his perfect person.

Matthew Perry recently released his new book called “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” in which fans found out a lot more about Matthew Perry. The book talks about everything in his life which has completely changed the way his fans observe him.

Matthew had been engaged to Molly Hurwitz back in 2020 however the two ended their engagement in 2021. It seems the break up was mutual and respectful as Matthew said, “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.”

The couple was known to have a 22-year-old age difference and about their relationship, Matthew said, “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time” at the time of their engagement.

However, in a recent interview, he stated that he did not like dating apps to find his person. According to him, technology is not the way to find your real love. When asked if he looked for a sober partner to settle down with any time in the future, he said, “That would be good. But it’s not a necessity,” he admitted. “I wouldn’t like to be with somebody who drank so much that you couldn’t recognize them. That would not be good. … But I don’t have any rules about that.”

Matthew has also opened up about his commitment issues and why he continued to break up with multiple ‘wonderful’ women. He said, “It was a combination of feeling like I wasn’t enough, feeling like I was needy, feeling like I didn’t matter,” Perry said. “I’d be in relationships that were going great, and … I’d get scared.”