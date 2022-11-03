The Reason Why Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney Almost Didn't Get Married

Jennifer Lawrence has expressed her extreme contentment with the decision not to postpone her nuptials with Cooke Maroney, now her husband. In 2019, while Lawrence was filming her newest film, Causeway, she had the epiphany that she began to identify with her character's anxiety with long-term commitments.

She elaborated on this concept in an interview with the New York Times published on Wednesday. The discussion was titled "When You Don't Fully Know Yourself, You Have No Idea Where to Put Yourself." After that, I met my future husband, who told me to "put myself here." I thought That seemed reasonable, but what if it isn't?

Later on, the actress from "Silver Linings Playbook" concluded that she had been suffering from commitment anxiety the entire time she was working on the movie, but she hadn't been aware of it at the time. Later, she explained, she returned, and now that she is settling down with her husband to have a family, she is glad she stayed.

I'm relieved that I didn't have a nervous breakdown, call off the wedding, and flee the country since I'll never be defeated!

In October 2019, Lawrence, who is 32 years old, wed Maroney in a ceremony attended by many famous people in Newport, Rhode Island. Her wedding to the art gallery director took place in the historic mansion at Belcourt of Newport, which was attended by many famous people, including Adele, Kris Jenner, and Emma Stone.

The sequined neckline of the actress's wedding dress by Dior, which had its hotel room in the days preceding the big day, was only seen in paparazzi images. The Joy actress never publicly published photos of her wedding dress. Maroney, on the other hand, decided to wear a traditional tuxedo.

A little boy named Cy was born to Lawrence and her husband early this year. The fact that Lawrence and Maroney were an item was first reported by Page Six in June of 2018.