Two Days After The Hoax, 87-Year-Old Singer Jerry Lee Lewis Passed Away

Page Six has independent confirmation that Jerry Lee Lewis passed away just two days after it was mistakenly claimed that he had passed away. He was 87. Zach Farnum, the singer's representative, emailed us that the Great Balls of Fire frontman had passed away.

The publicist also informed us that the legendary rock and roll performer passed away Friday at his home in DeSoto County, Mississippi. Earlier in the week, Farnum was understandably upset about an item published by TMZ. The piece had falsely reported that Lewis had passed away before he had done so.

He is still living. The publicist we spoke with at the time informed us that the report that TMZ published was based on a false anonymous tip.

According to a post published on Lewis's official Facebook page earlier this month, the author mentioned that he has recently been suffering from some health concerns.

On October 19th, the post stated, The long-awaited ceremony to induct Jerry Lee Lewis into the Country Music Hall of Fame took place on Sunday. But unfortunately, the famous Jerry Lee could not attend the event because he was sick with an illness.

He informed his fans, "It is with sincere grief and regrets that I write to you today from my sick bed instead of being able to express my emotions with you in person." The Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On singer later died.

Because I've been anticipating this all year, I did everything in my power to ensure I could be here today. My deepest condolences go out to everyone for my absence from this wonderful event; however, I hope to catch up with you all very soon.

Lewis, who was infamously referred to as "The Killer," was famed for his iconic piano-playing talents and was a member of a group of rock superstars, including Little Richard, Chuck Berry, and Elvis Presley.

In 1986, when the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame had its inaugural ceremony, he was the first person to be inducted into the hall.