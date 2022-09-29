Kevin Hart: Everyone Should Get Out Of This Controversy Between Will Smith And Chris Rock

Hart, 43, talked about the current status of things between Smith and Rock following the altercation at the Oscars on March 27 on the most recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast, noting that it's between them and nobody else.

The actor/comedian noted that people need time to "f—-in' recuperate" after making errors. And now Will and Chris have to deal with it; it was formerly the world's problem. Just give up and let them handle it. The rest of the world needs to back off and give them time to heal.

Let Will get over it, he said. Please resume Chris' regular schedule of duties. Leave it up to the discretion of the two men involved to sort it out. So long as they do, they do. Whatever happens, if they don't.

Hart said that Smith, now 54 years old, is a "legend" who opened the door for new movie stars to be given chances in Hollywood and that no one can take that away from him.

Because of Will Smith , it is no longer unusual to think of African Americans in connection with the international property. Studios took the risk of more actors of color in leading roles because of the early efforts of people like Will Smith and Denzel [Washington], right? You'll need the people who are providing a return on investment for everyone. So I won't put up a false front and pretend Will was never that guy.

Hart revealed to Entertainment Tonight in July that Smith has been doing personal development work after the incident: Will wants you to know that he is sorry. He's far better now than if he had achieved his goal. Everyone makes blunders from time to time because we're only human. Instead of dwelling on the past, focus on accepting the here and now and making the most of the situation.