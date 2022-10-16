Kevin Hart Announces The Death Of His Father Via Instagram

Kevin Hart is going through a tough time at the moment and fans are offering all of their love and support to one of the most beloved comedians of all time.

The comedian announced the death of his father Henry Robert Witherspoon on Instagram on the 12th of October. His father was 73 years of age. Kevin announced the death through a couple of Instagram posts with some really heartfelt captions.

The first post showed various pictures of Kevin spending time with his father and his family. The caption of the post read as follows:

"RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man. Thank you for everything….I’m a better father because of you 😢💪🏾🙏🏾 We will all make you proud…."

The second post was just a picture of Kevin Hart and his father with the caption underneath reading, "RIP spoon …..😢🙏🏾"

Kevin has had a complicated relationship with his father, who had several incidents of serving jail time and some difficulties with drugs which led to him not being a very present father in Kevin's life. Kevin has talked about his relationship with his father in his early stand-ups and in his 2017 memoir, "I Can't Make This Up."

However, in 2018, while speaking to People, Kevin revealed that he had decided to forgive his father because there was no point dwelling over a past that he could not change. His exact quote to the magazine was as follows:

"No matter what, he's my father. . . . Regardless of my upbringing and the way I was raised and how often he was in my life, he's my dad. . . . You can't go back in the past, and fix this or fix that. I can only move forward, and I can only love you today."

Kevin Hart's mother was named Nancy and she passed away in 2007 after battling Ovarian Cancer. Kevin Hart was majorly raised by only his mother due to his father's troubled circumstances.