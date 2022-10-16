Megan Thee Stallion's House Was Broken Into And $400,000 Worth Of Jewelry Was Stolen

Hard to imagine that mega stars go through the same happenings as regular people but it turns out they do and when they do the consequences are actually worse.

One of the biggest rappers on the scene right now, Megan Thee Stallion, recently suffered a tragedy as her home in Los Angeles was broken into and according to the initial report by TMZ, the robbers went straight into Megan's bedroom where they stole jewelry and some other goods worth roughly $400,000. The local police have not managed to narrow down any suspects at the moment but law enforcement agents are working hard to determine the identity of the robbers.

Thankfully, the WAP rapper was not in her home at the time of the break-in as she was in New York, where she is preparing for her appearance on Saturday Night Live where she will be serving as both the host of the show and as the special musical guest, which rarely ever happens and makes Megan's task all the more demanding.

Megan did take to Twitter to share her thoughts on the matter. At first, the rapper simply tweeted, "wow," but she followed it up with a more comprehensive thought, stating, "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾"

Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

Clearly, the rapper has her eyes on the more important things in life and her fans are glad to hear it.

Speaking of the more important things in life, the rapper has also announced that after her appearance on Saturday Night Live, she will be taking a little break from the world of entertainment. She tweeted this decision in the following words:

"Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."

Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

Regardless of whether this decision is motivated by the break-in at her house or from her generally full daily to-do list, Megan is going to be taking a break. With the rapper being everywhere, from music to Marvel to Saturday Night Live, it's safe to say she has earned a leave of absence.