Camille Kostek, Girlfriend Of Rob Gronkowski, Commented On Tom Brady's Alleged Marital Problems With Gisele Bündchen

Despite rumors that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage is on the verge of dissolution, Camille Kostek remains optimistic about the state of their relationship.

At the beginning of this week, the model, who is 30 years old, was confronted by paparazzi at the Los Angeles International Airport and asked directly whether or not she feels that the two may make amends to one another.

According to E!, Kostek, who is currently in a relationship with Brady's ex-teammate Rob Gronkowski, responded with a positive affirmation. I have a lot of love for Tom and Gisele.

Gronk, now 33 years old, is best known for his time spent playing for the New York Patriots alongside Tom Brady. After a temporary retirement from the sport, he returned to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons, during which time he once again played alongside the 45-year-old quarterback.

It would appear that Brady's reluctance to move away from football was the primary cause of the supposed separation he had with Bündchen. The news that Brady and Bündchen, who have been residing apart, have each retained the services of a divorce counsel was first reported by Page Six in an exclusive story last week. In September, insiders revealed for the first time that the two had an intense argument about Brady stepping out of retirement.

Because he decided to come out of retirement again, the marriage has tension. An insider revealed to us in September that Gisele is the one who has always been responsible for taking care of the children. The same source went on to say that the couple had planned for him to retire so that he could devote more time to the family, but he ultimately decided against doing so.

And despite Kostek's best efforts, reliable sources assert their relationship is beyond saving.

A source told People last week that Gisele has called it quits on their marriage. It took her a long time to get over her anger about it, and even now, it's challenging for her, but she knows that she has to go on. She does not have hope that her marriage can be saved in any way.