The Spouses Of Adele And Kevin Hart Had A Fun Evening Out

Over the weekend, Adele and Rich Paul had a wonderful time on a double date with Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish. Monday was the day when Hart, who is 43 years old, took to Instagram to post images from the group's memorable evening together.

My incredible collaborators @audemarspiguet are celebrating 50 years of excellence, and if you know me, you know I have a thing for timepieces. The comedian provided the captions for a carousel of pictures taken during their evening out in Beverly Hills, California, hosted by the high-end corporation.

The night was spent drinking Gran Coramino and discussing various timepieces; it was just the kind of party I liked! So added the actor and comedian, who tied the knot with Parrish, 38, in August 2016.

The two couples, who were dressed in all-black costumes that matched one another, posed together for one of the photographs. In another, Hart could be seen laughing with Paul, who was 40 then.

After concluding her separation from Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son named Angelo, who is nine years old, Adele, who is 34 years old, revealed her relationship with a sports agent in July of 2021.

In an interview featured on the cover of the September 2022 issue of Elle, the singer best known for the song "Someone Like You" dispelled rumors that she was going to get engaged. Instead, she is known to keep her romantic life to herself.

I'm not engaged. Oh, I just adore expensive jewelry, you guys! She described it to the magazine and later added that she did not have a husband.

Adele is rumored to be getting ready to give fans a more in-depth look into her life with Paul, even though she keeps her personal life, including her romance, a closely guarded secret.

In July, an insider told The Sun that she is going to release a tell-all documentary about her burgeoning affair with Paul and her stalled residency in Las Vegas.