Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals That She Crossed A Line With Will Smith's Ex-Wife, Sheree Zampino

News from the Smith household seems to keep coming with new and interesting angles via the Red Table Talk podcast. In the latest episode of the podcast, Jada Pinkett Smith spoke with Will Smith's ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, and the two recalled the time when Sheree had only just split up with Will Smith, and Jada immediately began dating Will very publically. The episode saw Jada admitting that she crossed a line when she began dating Will Smith while he wasn't even officially divorced from Sheree and was technically still married.

Jada and Sheree have become good friends in the years that followed Sheree's divorce from Will but Jada admits that the friendship can be attributed to Sheree's forgiveness. She said, “I’m imagining it definitely took some forgiveness on your part, ’cause I can remember a few times that I really crossed the line.”

“I would have definitely had taken a beat as far as putting myself in the dynamic of you guys,” added Jada before saying that she wishes she had said something like, “‘Let’s give this a year, let’s let you two just flesh out whatever y’all have to figure out.’”

Sheree recalled how Jada later apologized for jumping in the picture too soon:

“I remember you coming to me, and you were teary, you were very emotional and you said, ‘I just didn’t know.’ And basically what you were saying is, ‘I was in the picture too soon.’ And you apologized for that.”

Sheree further added, “Divorces ain’t no joke. So thank you, ’cause you’ve always been one to, like, you know, ‘Ree, I done missed it. Forgive me.’ And we were able to move on.”

Jada admitted, “You had no time. I didn’t understand that, ’cause you know, it was like a boyfriend. Like, ‘When you’re done with a joker, you’re done.’ But that’s not how marriage works.”

Will and Jada married in 1997 after Will's divorce from Sheree was officially finalized. Will Shares a son with Sheree named Trey.