A Fourth Installment Of The Conjuring Movies Has Been Confirmed With The Writers Of The Second And Third Movies Coming Back On Board

2013 began a brand new era of horror movies with the release of the James Wan directed movie, The Conjuring. The movie followed the story of real life paranormal investigators, Ed and Loraine Warren, who are played in the movie by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. The movie was highly successful with both fans and critics and went on to spawn a full universe of horror films such as The Nun, and Annabelle both of which spawned multiple sequels themselves.

However, despite the universe growing outward, the original Conjuring franchise continues to do well as its fourth installment has recently been confirmed according to Deadline. Writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will be returning to write the fourth film after writing both The Conjuring 2 (with Chad Hayes, Carey W. Hayes, and James Wan) and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. No director has been confirmed for the movie thus far but it goes without saying that actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will probably be reprising their roles as Ed and Loraine Warren.

The first Conjuring movie followed the paranormal investigating couple in 1970 as they were approached by the mother of the Perron family. The large family had been experiencing paranormal occurrences at their new farmhouse and asked for the help of Ed and Loraine.

The second installment showed Ed and Loraine going to England in 1977 to a poltergeist-infested house. The hauntings of the house were somehow connected to a vision that Loraine had a year before while investigating the Amityville hauntings

The third film followed Ed and Loraine in 1981 as they went on a mission to help an incarcerated individual become free from the possession of a demon.

The third Conjuring film had much less of a response from audiences and wasn't much well received by critics either and many fans thought that the franchise had come to its end but the announcement of a fourth installment shows that the franchise still has a couple of tricks left up its sleeve.