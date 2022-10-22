The Meals And Drinks Served On Kylie Jenner's Private Jet, Kylie Air, Have Been Made Public

The Kardashians star's food and drink choices onboard her luxurious private jet, Kylie Air, were discussed in the most recent episode of her family's Hulu reality show, which aired on Thursday.

Close-up images of the menu revealed that passengers could eat things like an Asian chicken salad, a Caprese salad, and gluten-free chicken Alfredo. Her sister Kendall Jenner had leased the jet for a trip with her pal Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye.

The vodka cranberry was one of the options on the bar's drink menu, along with rose champagne, lychee vodka, and strawberry margaritas made with Kendall's brand 818 tequila.

According to The Sun, Kylie, then 25 years old, paid $72.8 million in 2020 to purchase a Global Express plane.

The airplane, an astounding 8 feet wide and 59.6 feet long, has been modified with beige seats with the initials KJ printed on them and colorful illumination across the ceiling that can be programmed to reflect various colors.

According to the Sun, Kylie Air possesses several rooms, some of which are an entertainment suite, a leading suite, two bathrooms, a gallery, a crew rest area, a wardrobe, and a great deal of storage space.

At the beginning of this year, some concerned about global warming criticized Kylie for taking a 17-minute journey aboard the aircraft to travel from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California.

One critic tweeted in July that they couldn't wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness images on her tales as if she wasn't single-handedly doing more damage to the earth than most of us with her 3-minute flights.

When I think about how Kylie Jenner takes a private plane on a ride that just takes three minutes, I can't help but feel mind-numbingly enraged every time a paper straw starts to melt into my beverage.