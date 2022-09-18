When Viewers Fixate On The Background Noise Of Will Smith's Bathroom, The Momentum Of The Viral Video Is Derailed

Will Smith has resumed filming a new movie and is documenting some of the impromptu set experiences on his social media accounts. The actor who played King Richard on TV has started filming Welcome to Earth for National Geographic and Disney+ this month.

The actor said in a new post that his travels in the Southern Hemisphere have not only allowed him to see unique species. On September 15th, a video was released in which Smith is seen chatting into a handheld camera. I had to go take care of business in the restroom. At the moment, I'm in Ecuador. We're taking a trip to the Amazon. I'm in Ecuador; I went to the restroom there; thought I'd tell you about it.

He turns the camera around to showcase the loo that's right in front of him. Apparently, it's a restroom with all the trimmings. The ornamental seat and tank coverings are what really set this one apart, though. Instead of a simple design, like the rest of the throne, the lids feature a panorama reminiscent of the Serengeti, complete with giraffes, elephants, and a golden and burned orange sunset.

What a lovely thing to say. Just that. I really enjoy my time in Ecuador, Smith went on. A man's groan of distress can be heard at the same time. A caption reading "This toilet is the s-t" was added to the photo by the actor. No one cared about the bathroom in the comments; they were all about the audio.

And what the heck is that noise at the end? That was a little bit scary... A user commented, "lol." @willsmith Don't pretend you didn't notice the guy frantically shoving against you, said a second. One more contributor noted, Someone in the background battling for their life.