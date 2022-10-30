Taylor Swift Announces Upcoming Midnights Tour

The singer-songwriter for Bejeweled, who is 32 years old, announced during the taping of The Graham Norton Show in London. The show will run on BBC One on Friday night.

We will eventually get to that point. Swift responded affirmatively when host Graham Norton asked her about the possibility of the event, adding that "we will do it, and it will be wonderful."

The recipient of the Grammy Award expressed her joy over the positive reception her fans have given her new album, which was released a week ago.

Swift quipped that she thinks it's accusatory when people suggest that she shattered Spotify after she broke the record for the most streams of an album in a single day. My stunning audience was responsible for Spotify's downfall.

Swift went into detail about how the re-recording of her catalog was incredibly personal to her after she owned the contract to her music from her first six albums when she decided to switch record labels. This is even though the singer-songwriter frequently shows her appreciation for her fans.

The fact that radio stations throughout the United States will exclusively play my new renditions makes me very grateful. She remarked how nice it was to hear that. It is important to me, but I do not anticipate that other people will share my concern about it.

Swift continued, "I can't believe people have gotten behind it the way they have." Although it is a lot of work, it is fun, and she expressed her amazement at the level of support received.

Swift, who worked on her tenth studio album alongside Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, and her lover Joe Alwyn to make the magic happen, sings about love, retribution, and public image in the 13 melancholy yet diverse song songs that are included on the record.

After the release of Midnight a week ago, Taylor Swift has already produced music videos for her songs "Anti-Hero" and "Bejeweled."