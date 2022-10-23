Anna Wintour And Vogue Have No Interest In Reuniting With Kanye West

A spokesman for Vogue revealed in a candid interview with Page Six on Friday that the publication and its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, had no plans to collaborate with Kanye West in the future as a result of his anti-Semitic outbursts and his backing for the White Lives Matter campaign.

The rap artist, who is 45 years old, has had a long and strong friendship with Wintour, who is 72 years old. 2009 was the first year she welcomed him to her annual Met Gala, and two years later, after they were married, she featured him on the cover alongside his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, who is now his ex-wife.

Even after openly bullying Kardashian online about their children, Wintour wore the Yeezy founder's new sunglasses brand in press photographs sent out to advertise the shades last month.

After West made fun of one of Wintour's editors, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, for criticizing his White Lives Matter T-shirt at his Paris fashion show, Wintour dispatched her close friend Baz Luhrmann to record their subsequent reunion on October 4.

On Friday, however, our spokesman confirmed that the fashion queen was ready to release the Grammy winner after he made several shocking accusations against Jewish people and then fiercely backpedaled on them when offered the chance to repent.

According to a source close to the situation, Anna is fed up, and she has made it quite plain to those working at Vogue that Kanye is no longer a member of the inner circle.

The specific ramifications of this are unclear; perhaps Vogue's website will stop featuring photos from his fashion shows, but it seems safe to assume that he will no longer be invited to the Met Gala and will never be included on the magazine's cover.