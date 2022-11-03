Anger Has Been Expressed After Reports That Shakira Cut In Front Of A Huge Line While Carrying Her Children

According to reports, Shakira infuriated other parents when she and her children cut through a line that had been waiting for almost 90 minutes to enter a Halloween attraction.

The Hips Don't Lie singer, who is 45 years old, allegedly skipped ahead of other families waiting in line for more than an hour to get on the Tower of Terror rollercoaster in Barcelona, according to several news agencies in Spain that made their claims over the weekend.

According to a local journalist who spoke with Socialité, Shakira and her two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and a security officer sneaked into the club without anyone noticing.

A journalist by the name of Silvia Taulés observed that Shakira didn't bat an eye when people yelled at her for skipping them in line, even though she did so.

Which kind of behavior should she model for her children? The reporter went on to say more. This intelligent learning of how to skip ahead of the line teaches them to do so even when it's not essential.

Taulés also posted photographs to Twitter showing the halftime performer from the Super Bowl at the venue with her children. Page Six has contacted Shakira's representatives but has yet to receive a response from them.

The Colombian superstar is having a rough year because of her breakup and custody fight with Gerard Piqué, a player for Barcelona FC who she shares two children with. Piqué is 35 years old. The former couple issued a joint statement in June, saying, "We regret to confirm that we are splitting."

At this time, we respectfully request privacy for the sake of our children, the protection of whom is our highest responsibility. I want to express my gratitude for your consideration and regard. The football player is currently dating Clara Chia Marti, a 23-year-old public affairs student.