As Page Six previously revealed this month, Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin have reunited, as the duo joined the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show on Thursday. The divorce settlements between the couple had been legally dissolved a month ago.

Stallone, who is 76 years old, and Flavin, who is 54, were joined by their two lovely children, Sophia and Sistine. The entire family wore outfits in earthy tones to coordinate with one another.

The actor from "Creed" appeared to be the picture of immaculate preppy style in a brown suede blazer, white slacks, and a cream-colored cable-knit sweater. His spouse wore a brown one-shouldered gown and gold jewelry, and her hair was fashioned in beachy curls.

Sophia, who is 26 years old, wore a white slip dress with a shimmering gold blazer, while Sistine, who is 24 years old, wore a champagne-colored midi dress to which she attached a distressed leather moto jacket.

Sistine captioned a humorous TikTok showing the family dressed appropriately for fall with the words "family outing." She also posted a video of the catwalk performance on her Instagram Stories, tagging a film of a model walking in a handsome three-piece suit, "She also posted a video of the catwalk event on her Instagram Stories," Put this around my neck and bury me.

On the other hand, if you look at the Stories that Sophia has posted, you'll see that her favorite look on the runway was a crimson sequined gown that sparkled.

Jessica Chastain, Laura Dern, Mindy Kaling, John Legend, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were making their first red carpet appearance as a married couple, were among the celebrities who attended Ralph Lauren's show, which was held at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. Ralph Lauren put on the show. Other celebrities who attended the show included.