Sylvester Stallone And Jennifer Flavin Have Been Spotted Together After Their Rep Reveals That The Two Are Trying To Reconcile

Almost a month ago, one of the most renowned and adored couples in Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone , and Jennifer Flavin became the center of the spotlight when Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from the Rocky actor after almost 25 years of marriage.

At first, speculation began when Jennifer posted a picture with her daughters mentioning in the caption that they are the only people in the world that matter to her. Stallone was notably absent. Rumors gained weight when Sylvester was spotted covering up a tattoo that he had on his shoulder which showed his wife. He replaced it with a tattoo of his dog instead.

Soon, official divorce papers were filed by Jennifer Flavin which cited the reason for divorce in the following words: “The Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

The papers said the marriage was "irretrievably broken."

However, according to recent news, the tide has shifted and the divorce proceedings have been put on hold. Stallone's rep has revealed to Pagesix, “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” further adding, “They are both extremely happy.”

The news of the reconciliation has been further supported by the spotting of Stallone and Flavin outside a grocery shop in Calabasas, Los Angeles. The pictures show the couple looking very comfortable and happy with one another as they converse and in one of the pictures, Sylvester is showing Jennifer something on his phone. As they conversed, Sylvester had his hand on Jennifer's leg which is definitely not something that happens in estranged couples.

The Stallones may have survived this little shake-up in their relationship and fans are incredibly happy to see them working things out and keeping their beautiful family together. Sylvester and Flavin share 3 daughters between them, Sophia Stallone, 26, Sistine Stallone, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.