Chris Hemsworth Discusses Whether He'll Return As Thor After Love and Thunder

With Thor: Love and Thunder dropping in cinemas on the 7th of July, Chris Hemsworth 's Thor is one of the few original Avengers cast members that have made it to phase 4 of the MCU. Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye appeared in his TV series of the same name and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk has appeared in post-credits scenes of Shang Chi and is confirmed to appear in the upcoming She-Hulk series. Meanwhile, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, and Scarlet Johanson have all hung up their capes, metaphorically speaking.

With Natalie Portman's Jane Foster returning in the movie and picking up the mantle of the Mighty Thor many have speculated that this movie maybe just a way to give Chris Hemsworth 's Thor a proper goodbye and set up Natalie Portman as his replacement.

After the significantly greater success of Thor: Ragnarok over its 2 predecessors, people were sure that Marvel was not done with the character just yet, but after becoming the only solo character in the universe to get 4 movies, speculations are piling on that this might be the last time that Chris Hemsworth will pick up the hammer.

Chris Hemsworth's own opinion on the matter however is very different. Speaking on the matter the Australian actor said that he will, "come back for more and more until someone kicks me off the stage."

His full comment is as follows:

"I love it, I love it. I'll come back for more and more until someone kicks me off the stage, you know. I love it. My whole career has been based around me playing this character and to come back again and again and play it with different directors and different casts has been an absolute joy. And, yeah, we'll see what the fans want, and I don't know, I'm down for whatever is enjoyable and having a good time. That's what this experience in the Marvel world has been for me, so bring it on."

With an actor so eager and a fan response that is always so amazing, its not so obvious that Marvel would want to put an end to the Thor frenzy so quickly, but what the future holds, is anyone's guess. Thor: Love and Thunder drops in theatres July 7.