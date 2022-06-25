Thor Love And Thunder DOP Reveals It Was Incredibly Hard To Shoot THAT Scene

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most highly anticipated Marvel movies this year. Marvel fans have been excited for the movie ever since the title was first announced at Comic-Con and Natalie Portman showed up holding Thor's hammer. But an entirely different wave of excitement began last month as the first official trailer for the movie dropped online last month.

The trailer showed all the colorful flair of Taika Waititi's direction and clued the audiences into the plotline, but the most exciting part of the trailer was when Thor was standing in front of an audience of Gods, including Zeus, played by Russel Crowe, and in an attempt to remove his disguise, Zeus accidentally removes all of Thor's clothes, revealing Thor's completely naked butt. Asgard's pride no doubt. In the trailer the scene was pixelated but as expected it immediately went viral and audiences immediately began speculating whether they would get to see the scene uncensored in cinema and it has now been confirmed that they will. As if fans needed another reason to go and watch the movie.

In a fun little inside scoop, the DOP of the movie, Barry Bas Idoine has revealed that shooting the scene where Chris Hemsworth was completely butt naked was one of the hardest parts of making this movie, saying that it's hard to focus on your job when Chris Hemsworth's butt is right there.

"It's incredibly hard to shoot Chris Hemsworth's butt. I mean, nobody concentrates, nobody does their job, everybody's looking at the butt, they're not looking at what they're supposed to be doing. That was a challenge," joked Idoine.

In an interview, Director Taika Waititi revealed that fans will indeed be getting to see the butt scene uncensored in cinema and that they will be getting their complete "hem's worth," quipped Taika.

The film follows the journey of Thor after the big battle he underwent in Avengers: Endgame. Thor faces a bit of a quest for self-discovery as he plans to leave his super heroing days behind. Joining him on this quest is friends like Korg, played by director Taika Waititi himself, Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson and Jane Foster, with Natalie Portman returning to her role.