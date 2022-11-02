Hugh Jackman Reveals His Most Favorite Superhero Movie And It Is Not An X-Men One, Its Not Even A Marvel One

Hugh Jackman is one of the most popular actors in the superhero genre due to his portrayal of the iconic Marvel character Wolverine. Hugh played Wolverine for the first time in the year 2000 when he appeared in the first X-Men movie in the Fox X-Men universe. Hugh would go on to play the character many more times in several sequels, spin-offs, and standalone movies till 2017 making it one of the longest runs of an actor playing a single role.

But after appearing in so many classic superhero movies in his career that are loved by so many fans, the question is, which superhero movie does Hugh himself love?

This exact question was posed to Hugh by Variety and Hugh revealed his answer. Surprisingly, the answer was not one of his own movies. It wasn't even a Fox X-Men movie. It wasn't even a movie from Marvel! Hugh's choices for most favorite superhero films were both from the DC Comics side of the superhero street. Here is his answer in his own words:

"My favorite superhero movie? Growing up, the first Superman. That was a game-changer. Dick Donner movie, Christopher Reeve. I'm gonna say, I'm thinking one of the Nolan Batman's. I'm gonna go Dark Knight."

While it is surprising the Hugh would not cheer the home team, his choices cannot be denied as both the Christopher Reeves Superman films and the Christopher Nolan Batman films were classics of their own time. Both movies revolutionized the industry and set new standards for the superhero movies which came after them.

Hugh himself has plenty of time to make new classics though as the latest update from Marvel has revealed that Hugh will be returning to play his iconic character Wolverine once more in the upcoming installment of the Deadpool franchise. The movie will be releasing on 8th of November in 2024 and while that is still a long while away the excitment for the movie is already incredibly high among fans.