Hugh Jackman Shares A Birthday Message For Ryan Reynolds While Quoting Wolverine

The social media interactions between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are always one of the most entertaining things on the internet when they happen and now, with Hugh Jackman confirmed to be returning as The Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3, fans can expect, even more, even crazier and even funnier social media interactions between the two. The latest example of this can be seen in the birthday message that Hugh Jackman shared for Ryan Reynolds on 23rd October when Ryan turned 46.

Hugh Jackman posted a video on Twitter in which he can be seen sitting in front of 2 portraits of Ryan Reynolds which Ryan gifted to Hugh on Hugh's birthday.

Hugh is holding a cupcake in one hand and looking at the portraits. He lights up the candle on the cupcake and turns around to tell Ryan to make a wish after which he reminds Ryan, “I’m the best there is at what I do. But what I do isn’t very nice."

This line is one of the most iconic Wolverine quotes from the comics and was also referenced in 2009's X-men Origins: Wolverine.

Following the line, Hugh tries to blow out the candle in a dramatic fashion but it doesn't go out on the first try and kind of ruins the cinematic exchange Hugh was setting up.

As expected, Ryan focused on the last bit when writing his response to Hugh.

I will never hurt you the way this candle did. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2022

Deadpool 3 has been confirmed to be released 2 years from now on 8 November 2024 and while that seems like a significant time to wait, the confirmed return of Hugh Jackman to the role of Wolverine has excited fans enough to patiently wait 2 years.

Now that Disney has bought Fox studios, both Deadpool and Wolverine will be appearing as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which makes the possibilities for the film nearly endless. Many characters from the MCU can cameo in the upcoming Deadpool film, giving fans the long-awaited mixing of Disney Marvel characters and Fox Marvel characters.