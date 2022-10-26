A Marvel Movie Is Not Something Tim Burton Wants To Do, He Says

According to Deadline, the renowned director, who is 64 years old, addressed the topic of the trajectory of his cinematic work during a press event held on Saturday at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France.

Burton, recognized for his work on renowned fantasy-horror classics such as "Beetlejuice" and "Corpse Bride," spoke about his long professional relationship with Disney. In this company, he began his career as an animation artist.

It's gone very homogenous, very centralized, he added, noting that the studio's primary emphasis right now is on the Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar franchises that Disney owns. "It's gotten very concentrated," he said. As a result, there is less space available for objects of various kinds.

When questioned if he would ever contemplate directing a Marvel movie, Burton responded with a resounding "no." He explained that he could only cope with one universe at a time and couldn't handle dealing with multiple universes simultaneously.

Burton revealed to those who were present at the event that he had been sacked and rehired by Disney on multiple occasions and that it is doubtful that he will work with the company again any time soon, considering the negative experience he had working on the 2019 live-action version of Dumbo that the firm produced.

My background is that I initially resided there. He claimed I went from being employed to being fired multiple times during my work there.

About Dumbo, it's for this reason that I believe my time working for Disney has come to an end, Burton explained. I realized that I was Dumbo, that I was employed in this dreadful, giant circus, and that I needed to run out as soon as possible. He said that the movie is, to a certain extent, autobiographical.