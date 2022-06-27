Janet Jackson Pays Tribute To Late Brother Michael Jackson On His Death Anniversary

The late great Michael Jackson passed away in 2009 on the 25th of June at the age of 50 years old, leaving the world in a state of mourning. The singer was a once-in-a-generation individual that had a special place in the heart of millions around the world. But while a whole world full of Michael Jackson's fans was distraught, safe to say no one feels the passing of an individual more than their family, as is clear from the tribute that Michael's younger sister Janet Jackson posted on her social media on the anniversary of his death.

The post was an old picture showing Michael and Jannet standing next to each other in front of a window showing the city skyline. Michael was wearing a denim shirt and a fedora that he was popularly known for wearing at all of his shows while Janet was rocking a black tank top.

The post has no caption on Instagram other than a single white heart emoji and sometimes that says it all.

Over the years Janet has shared that her relationship with her brother was a complicated one. They started off as incredibly close when they were children but later on during their adult lives as careers and controversies began to occupy the two artists, they drifted apart somewhat.

Janet has talked about her relationship with Micahel in-depth in the Janet Jackson docuseries that aired on A&E and Lifetime.

However, despite all the difficulties that the two experienced in their career, lives, and relationships with each other, Janet reveals that the last exchange she shared with her brother Michael was a happy one.

The two were both attending a surprise party for their parents Joe and Katharine.

"He was sitting next to me," remembered the 56-year-old, "And he was laughing like crazy and he had that deep laugh and I remember him looking over at me…and the last thing we said to each other was "I love you" and that was the last time I saw him."