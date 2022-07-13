Will Chris Hemsworth Return To The MCU After Thor: Love and Thunder?

SPOILER ALERT FOR THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

With Thor: Love and Thunder being the 4th installment in the Thor franchise of the MCU and Chris Hemsworth being among only 3 of the original Avengers left in the MCU now (Hawkeye and Hulk being the other 2), many assumed that Thor: Love and Thunder would kill off Thor and bring an end to Chris Hemsworth's run as the God of Thunder, setting up Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor as his replacement, but the movie actually went in the opposite direction. The end of the movie saw Portman's Mighty Thor pass away and move on to Valhalla, the Norse heaven in the post-credit scene. Thor was left to look after Gorr's daughter and the two formed a duo named Love and Thunder.

Furthermore, at the end of the credits, a line on the screen read: Thor will return, confirming that the Asgardian will be seen again in the MCU. This ending was quite different from what fans were expecting and apparently surprised actor Chris Hemsworth as well, who reveals that he currently has no contract active with Marvel and only learned of his return through that line at the end of the movie.

Chris Hemsworth has made it clear though, that he has become rather attached to his superhero character and is willing to return as the God of Thunder as many times as he is asked and as many times as the fans demand.

Whether Thor will return for a 5th installment of the Thor movies, or whether he will only be making cameos in future films and Disney+ series remains unclear, but it has now been confirmed that Chris Hemsworth is not done with the MCU.

Another clue pointing to the return of Thor is the post-credit scene of Thor: Love and Thunder which shows the Greek God Zeus, played by Russel Crowe, vowing revenge on Thor and tasking his son Hercules, played by Brett Goldstein, to go after the Odinson. In this manner, Thor is set to be the longest-running character in the MCU.