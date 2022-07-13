Irina Shayk Tried On A Swimsuit

Recently it became known that the Beyoncé brand-Ivy Park is preparing to release the sixth joint collection with Adidas.

Fans were already looking forward to the new collaboration called Ivytopia going on sale, but marketers added fuel to the fire even more by showing new pictures of Irina Shayk wearing items from the collection.

In the new campaign, the supermodel tried on some extremely seductive outfits. In one of the photos, Irina poses in an acid yellow bikini, kimono, and matching shoes, and in another frame, she shows a breathtaking figure in a blue swimsuit made of metallic fabric.

The correct style of the swimsuit made Irina's already long legs endless. By the way, due to the special cut, such a model will look great not only on slender girls: fully open hips and fixation at the waist visually "pull out" the silhouette.

In addition to ex-lover Bradley Cooper , Joan Smalls, Adut Akech, and other models also took part in the shooting. But the main face of the campaign was, apparently, it was Irina. She has recently been busy working on a new campaign with Jean-Paul Gaultier.

This collection is called Evidemment and consists of a mix of summer fashion pieces and swimwear.

Earlier this year, in an interview with British Vogue, Irina talked about starting a modeling industry at a young age and moving to Paris to model at the age of 19.

"It was an apartment in which eight models shared two bathrooms," he explained. Although she didn't make much money and couldn't afford to eat for a few days, Irina added, "But, you know, it was the most beautiful time I've ever had."

Advertisement

She also said that she stands by who she is and does not follow the standards of society to lose too much weight to become a model.