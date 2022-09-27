Both Kanye West And His Model Girlfriend Irina Shayk Were Beaming Before The Burberry Event

Nearly one year after they ended their relationship, Kanye West and his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk were seen laughing together at the Burberry show that was held during London Fashion Week.

The founder of Yeezy, who is 45 years old, was reportedly welcoming numerous models backstage when he hugged Shayk, who is 36 years old, as seen in a video that Vogue released on Monday.

I got you! Before the rapper talked to Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Erykah Badu, and creative director Riccardo Tisci, she told him with a giggle that she would tell Erykah Badu. Shayk, who was all set to walk in the show, put on a black dress made of velvet that had off-the-shoulder cutouts and paired it with mesh gloves.

The Donda rapper, who has since moved on with Candice Swanepoel, accessorized his outfit with crystal-encrusted flip-flops and wore an all-black trench coat, matching leather leggings, a sweatshirt, and flip-flops. Since then, he has moved on with Candice.

After some time had passed, West displayed his affection for Shayk by posting a video on Instagram of the model walking the runway.

One of the few times that the exes have been seen together since they broke up in July 2021, when they briefly encountered each other during the brief run-in, they were seen laughing and joking.

When Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West were spotted together in Provence, France, to celebrate his 44th birthday in June, romance rumors began circulating about the two celebrities.

However, two months later, things came to an abrupt end when the model who shares a kid with Bradley Cooper, who is now five years old, decided that the two would be better off getting along as friends.

She likes him as a friend, but she does not desire a romantic relationship with him, according to a source who spoke to Page Six at the time. The same source said that she does not want the idea that they are dating to be gaining steam.