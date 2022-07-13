Donald Trump And Elon Musk Are Engaged In A Social Media War

Two of the most controversial social media personalities are engaged in a social media beef; Donald Trump and Elon Musk . Both billionaires are known for their controversial online presence and now it seems they are going after one another.

During a rally in Alaska, Donald Trump called Elon Musk a, "bullshit artist" and mocked the billionaire for backing out of his $44 billion deal for buying the social media platform, Twitter . The situation became heated, but Elon proceeded to make a seemingly calm reply on Twitter, that actually had a lot of underlying shade to it.

The exact Tweet of Elon Musk is as follows:

"I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack–don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."

Elon further tweeted regarding Trump's age declaring him unfit for future presidency. The exact tweet is as follows:

"Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America. If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2023, then DeSantis will easily win — he doesn’t even need a campaign."

Trump, who is banned from Twitter, took to his own social media platform to respond to Elon's tweet and The Donald was not going to mince his words. Trump went as far as saying that Musk would've dropped to his knees and begged Trump during his presidency if Trump had asked him to do so. The exact words of Trump's post are as follows:

"When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driveless cars that crash, or rocketshits to nowhere, without wich subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it…"

Strong words from the former president.

Elon has not made any more responses yet.