Bradley Cooper Is The First Official Brand Ambassador For Watches At Louis Vuitton

The latest Louis Vuitton advertising campaign has Bradley Cooper as its face. Cooper, 47, was named this week as the company's latest brand ambassador by the fashion house. Cooper first appears in the campaign honoring the Tambour watch's 20th anniversary.

The Limitless actor is depicted in two separate photos for the advertisement, one of his face and another of his wrist. The campaign includes film shot by Damien Chazelle in contrast to photos taken by photographer Boo George.

In the video, Cooper can be seen moving around the streets of New York City and checking his Tambour watch for the time being. Cooper traverses the busy streets, and a little boy is jogging through a natural setting alternated in the pictures.

Just before the sun sets, Cooper later found himself on a rooftop with a view of the city. The young child unlocks a miniature Louis Vuitton chest while glancing at his watch.

The video is elements present the roads and cityscape of New York City in the presence of the renowned Chrysler Building and follows the parallel voyage of a man and a youngster as they travel from a lush forest to an urban jungle, from the endless potential of vision to a dream realized.

The Tambour Twenty will incorporate fresh improvements while paying homage to the original model, which was first launched in 2002.

According to the press announcement, the Tambour Twenty pays homage to the classic Tambour by reproducing its iconic codes, including a deep, flared 41.5mm case, a brown sunray dial, yellow stopwatch hands, and the carved letters "Louis Vuitton" surrounding the case.

The LV277 rising automatic chronograph movement, a 22-carat oscillating weight, a uniquely etched case back indicating the limited edition of 200 pieces, and a specially constructed trunk in Monogram linen are paired with these.