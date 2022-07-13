Selena Gomez Found A Miniskirt That Does Not Look Defiant And Suits Girls With Curves

Haute Couture Week is over, but the stars are still in no hurry to leave Paris. So, on July 8, Selena Gomez appeared in public, which pleased the fans with an actual image in the style of the 60s.

The paparazzi caught the singer leaving the five-star Hotel de Crillon. For a walk around the center of the French capital, Selena donned a black and white plaid suit from the brand Alaïa, consisting of a miniskirt and a crop top with three-quarter sleeves.

White pumps, a small black heart-shaped bag, and massive congo earrings completed the outfit. Hair stylist Orlando Pita styled Selena's curls in a bob with a little bouffant and ended outward.

And celebrity makeup artist Hang Wango made up the star with cosmetics from her brand Rare Beauty, making classic arrows and nude lips.

Internet users appreciated the image of the star. "At 29, she looks like a schoolgirl," the singer's followers noted.

In a previous post, Bella Hadid looks amazing not only on the catwalk but also in everyday life.

So, recently the star tried on a vintage pink Roberto Cavalli dress, showing fans how to wear a midi this summer.

And now, she shows how to create a trendy casual look that will be as comfortable as possible.

The paparazzi captured the top model at the exit of the Fendi restaurant in Paris in a green "university" sweater, beige capri pants, and black shoes with wide heels.

The catwalk star decided to complete the look with sunglasses, a large black Balenciaga bag, and a golden necklace. In this image, each component is at the peak of trends.

The sweater is a tribute to student and tennis aesthetics: pleated skirts, knitted polos, and sweaters with a v-neck are worn this summer even by those who are completely indifferent to sports.