Irina Shayk Responded To The Backlash Against Emily Ratajkowski For Taking A Bath With Her Son

Irina Shayk is not here for the naysayers attacking Emily Ratajkowski 's nude images in a bathtub with her one-year-old baby. The Inamorata designer, who is 31 years old, was requested by a troll on Instagram to quit being naked for attention and respect [her] son's decency. Her fellow model gave a fantastic response to the troll's question.

Why don't you go ahead and f*ck off with your typical personality type? Shayk, who is 36 years old, wrote the letter on Friday.

Tan France, who stars on Queer Eye, voiced her support for Irina Shayk in the article's comments section, exclaiming, "YES IRINA!!! I couldn't have expressed it any more eloquently. France, 39, was another person who complimented Ratajkowski's contentious mother-son slideshow. According to what he wrote, he loves this a great deal.

On the other hand, many of the Gone Girl actress's other fans and followers on social media voiced a range of emotions in response to her photographs with Sylvester.

Putting a picture of your baby son without any clothes on while he is submerged in water on the internet where all kinds of strange people can see it... smh, remarked one Instagram user, while another commented, That'll have him in therapy for years to come!!.

In March of 2021, Ratajkowski and her spouse, Sebastian Bear-McClard, welcomed a baby son into the world. The couple has since divorced.

The breakup took place in July, after which the model who had appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit seemed to corroborate, via liked tweets, that the movie producer, who was 41 at the time, had cheated on her. On September 8th, she submitted the paperwork to begin the divorce process.

On Tuesday, Ratajkowski took a stand against the age-old misogyny that holds mistresses responsible for their husband or boyfriend's extramarital affairs.

She blamed Adam Levine after it was revealed earlier this week that the frontman for Maroon 5 had allegedly sent flirty direct messages (DMs) to multiple models. At the same time, he was married to Behati Prinsloo. She referred to the news leaked via TikTok as being predatory and manipulative.