Natalie Portman attends the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in a coral costume

We haven't seen the new Thor: Love and Thunder movie yet, but we're already crazy about Natalie Portman 's fashion outings.

The actress is not afraid to wear a mini, mainly because such images really suit her. On July 7, the star traveled to sunny Rome to walk the red carpet in a coral suit.

An A-line skirt added a flirtatious vibe to the outfit, while a fitted A-line blazer counterbalanced the spicy length.

It is hard to believe that Natalie is 41 years old because many can envy her figure. The superheroine diluted her bright summer look with sophisticated silver sandals, the model of which has long been Portman's hallmark.

Otherwise, the actress abandoned bold accents and styled her blond hair in a neat hairstyle. Receptions in the spirit of Natalie are definitely worth taking note of, as she has become the perfect personification of a modern and elegant woman.

In a previous post, On July 7, the next superhero film " Thor: Love and Thunder. This is the fourth film about the adventures of the god of thunder.

Like many premieres, we will not see this one in cinemas. The release, due to recent notorious events, was postponed indefinitely.

But while the film is unavailable to us, there is time to study the reviews and understand whether it is worth watching another Hollywood creation.

Moreover, the latest premieres left much to be desired. The new film stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jamie Alexander, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman.

The cast is, frankly, stellar. Yes, and Natalie Portman returned to her image. I wonder how her former lover will meet her, whom she abandoned without a twinge of conscience?

Advertisement

The picture begins with the backstory of the villain Gorr. He, along with his daughter named Love, wanders through the desert, where there is not a drop of water.