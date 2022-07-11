After 5 Years Of Engagement, Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Are Married

Love is in the air but it had been in the air for quite some time for Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemon who only recently tied the knot after being engaged to each other for more than 5 years!

Kirsten Dunst is 40 years old while Jesse Plemons is 34 and the two reportedly got married in Jamaica at the GoldenEye resort in Ochos Rios a week ago.

Kirsten Dunst's representation has confirmed the news of the marriage to the public but says that at the moment they are not allowed to divulge the details of the marriage.

Marriage rumors about the couple first began at the Oscars this year when Amy Schumer did a comedic segment talking about guests who are just present to fill the seats when they are empty or "seat fillers" and she referred to Kirsten Dunst as a "seat filler" and even asked her to get up from her seat and Schumer sat down her self next to Jesse Plemons. Jesse pointed out that that was his "wife" that Amy just sat in place of to which Amy of course joked, "You’re married to that seat filler? That’s weird."

Jesse referring to Kirsten as his wife made people assume that the two are already married but Kirsten had made it clear that the couple like to refer to each other as husband and wife even though they have not made it official yet.

However, as confirmed by Kirsten's representation, the marriage is official now and the couple is stepping into this new journey of their life. And while the 5 year-long engagement is confusing to lots of people it turns out that the couple themselves were just as confused about it.

Kirsten spoke to The Los Angeles Times several months ago and expressed her surprise and frustration over the whole situation as well.

"We have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding ," said the actress.

The couple first started dating back in 2017.