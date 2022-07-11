Kim Kardashian repeated the scandalous image of Madonna

The founder of lingerie brand SKIMS tried on a set from the Jan Paul Gaultier couture collection, created by guest designer Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.

On the evening of July 6, all the attention of the Parisians and guests of the French capital was riveted to the House of Jean Paul Gaultier, which received guests.

The reason for the general excitement and pandemonium at the central office of the brand was the presentation of the couture collection by Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, invited for one season by Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Recall that such a move is a new brand strategy: earlier couture collections for Jean Paul Gaultier were made by designers Chitose Abe (founder of Sacai) and Glen Martens (head of Y/Project and Diesel).

The guests of the first row of the show were the Kardashian-Jenner family: Kim Kardashian with her daughter North West and Kris Jenner.

The star trio tried on custom looks from Olivier Rousteing and the Jean Paul Gaultier atelier team, and a special dress was prepared for Kim.

A maxi with a dramatic bare-breasted bodice and pinstripe skirt became part of the brand's couture line and was featured during the show, a remake of the iconic outfit from 30 years ago.

In 1992, Jean-Paul Gaultier's "naked" dress was tried on by Madonna , an old friend of the designer, during the amfAR charity show, which caused a resonance in the press.

Once she reached the end of the catwalk, Madag whipped her jacket to show the use of leather in her dress, which perfectly framed her breasts (and completely exposed them).

Kardashian may have chosen to tone down Madonna's startling frock because her 9-year-old daughter, North West, attended Wednesday's show - as did her mother, Kris Jenner.

Advertisement

Still, he spun around in a peek-a-boo style, including a silver collar and a chained nose ring to approve of Galtier's spring 1994 "Les Tattoos" collection. Even the North is matched with a wrong hole of its own.