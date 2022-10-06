Chris Hemsworth Is Seen Carrying A Gigantic Mjolnir On The Set Of Thor: Love And Thunder

Chris Hemsworth revealed his funny bone for the first time in Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok with director Taika Waititi helping him along but since then fans have learned that Hemsworth is actually a hilarious and lively spirit and comedy is actually his natural state.

A latest Instagram post from the Thor actor has revealed just another example of this as he is seen in the post carrying a gigantic prop version of his hammer Mjolnir through the set of Thor: Love and Thunder and making several hilarious quips along the way.

The caption of the post reads:

"Glad to have Mjolnir back in one piece. Hasn’t changed a bit."

The video shows Hemsworth carrying the massive prop hammer Mjolnir throughout the set which appears to be for the scenes shot in New Asgard in the film.

Hemsworth jokes that the hammer only looks bigger in comparison to him because he worked out less for this installment of the Thor franchise.

Thor: Love and Thunder was the 4th installment of the Thor film series of the MCU.

It was the second time that director Taika Waititi directed a Thor movie following the success of Thor: Ragnarok and Waititi brought all of his usual elements including bright and lively colors and hilarious over-the-top comedy.

The film follows the God of Thunder as he goes up against the threat of Gorr The God Butcher while simultaneously dealing with the return of his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who can now lift Mjolnir and is endowed with the powers of Thor herself. Jane also has her own internal struggle going on as she is suffering from cancer and every time she turns into Thor, she is powerful for a while but her cancer gets worse. Eventually, the film sees Jane sacrifice herself in order to save Thor and stop Gorr from his mission of killing all the Gods.

The film came out to mixed but majorly positive reviews and was a commercial success earning $343 million at the box office in total.