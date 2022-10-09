Christian Bale Admits He Was Clueless On The Set Of Thor: Love And Thunder

Christian Bale is an incredibly diverse actor in terms of his portfolio. He has played characters like Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, he has played Batman/Bruce Wayne in the Dark Knight Trilogy and now he has played a villain in a Marvel movie, the fourth installment in the Thor series, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Bale played the villain called Gorr the God Butcher whose mission is really all there in his name. The movie's plot focused on Thor who is on a journey to find himself and is met with the threat of Gorr, who is on a journey to kill all the Gods of the universe.

While this isn't the first time that Bale has starred in a superhero movie, his last experience was one directed by Christopher Nolan and this one had Taika Waititi at the helm, which means Bale was in completely unchartered territory.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Bale admitted that he was very confused on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, particularly because of the excessive use of green screens. He explained it in the following words:

“That’s the first time I’ve done that,” said Bale, talking about his experience of acting with a green screen, “I mean, the definition of it is monotony. You’ve got good people. You’ve got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do.”

Bale further said that he even had trouble finding where he was supposed to be:

“I couldn’t even differentiate one stage from the next. They kept saying, ‘You’re on Stage Three.’ Well, it’s like, ‘Which one is that?’ ‘The blue one.’ They’re like, ‘Yeah. But you’re on Stage Seven.’ ‘Which one is that?’ ‘The blue one.’ I was like, ‘Uh, where?’”

Bale has previously admitted that he was so unaware of this world of Marvel that people told him he is in the MCU and he didn't know what that meant. He said:

“I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered shit, thank you very much.' I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”