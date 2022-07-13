Is Henry Cavill The Most Likely Contender To Be The Next Bond?

With the final installment of Daniel Craig's James Bond , No Time to Die, killing off the MI6 Agent in the most unprecedented move in the franchise, the slot is now open for the casting of a new Bond and rebooting of the franchise, as it has happened so many times in the past. Fans are excitedly speculating about the future of Bond films and especially who will be the next actor to take on the character of 007.

While there have been many good guesses, including Idris Alba and even Tom Hardy , it seems that the latest fan favorite for the role is Henry Cavill . Cavill has previously auditioned for the role and was actually one of the finalists at the time that Craig was selected to take on the mantle. Ever since then Cavill has had many iconic roles thrown his way including The Man from U. N. C. L. E, Sherlock Holmes, and of course, the one and only Clark Kent AKA Superman.

According to the betting website, Ladbrokes, Henry is currently the number one most betted on for taking on the role of Bond next. The spot was previously held by Tom Hardy but changed seemingly after Cavill posted a video on his Instagram promoting a brand where he donned a graceful tailored suit and drove an Ashton Martin DB5, both very Bond-esque features.

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has said that they wish to reinvent the franchise completely, which is a time-consuming process and hence they are in no hurry to cast any actor at the moment, and no actor has any decided advantage over others just at the moment.

While the producers are perfectly clear about their stance, the fans are making their wishes clear for what they want to see next, and in today's world, the opinion of the fans is bound to have an influence over the final casting choice. More and more studios are paying attention to what the fans ask for and delivering exactly that. Will the Bond franchise follow suit and will Henry Cavill take off the cape and put on a suit? Time will tell.