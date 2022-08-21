Martin Short Appeared On The Tonight Show And Had Jimmy Fallon Rolling With Laughter

Martin Short stopped by at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on the 18th of August and brought hilarity as only he could. Fallon, along with the entire crew of the show and the audience present were laughing for hours on end.

As a routine part of the interview at this time of the year, Fallon asked Short how his summer was going and Short replied with the hilarious quip, "Well, it's so beautiful. I've been up with the loons at my cottage. And do I regret my 'Kim and Pete Forever' tattoo? Sure."

Martin also made some humor at the expense of his long-time friend and collaborator Steve Martin who is currently starring alongside Short in Only Murders in The Building. Short said, "He butt-dialed me the other day, which is kind of remarkable because he still has a rotary phone."

Both Martin Short and Steve Martin are up for an Emmy this year for their performance in Only Murders in The Building and Short made sure to address the competition in the following words:

"If I can't win, I hope he wins. But I can win, so screw him."

He followed up that quip by saying, "If I lose, I'm gonna send Will Smith up to slap him."

The first season of Only Murders in The Building has earned it 17 Emmy nominations this year, while the second season of the hit Hulu series is currently streaming. On top of all that, a third season has been given the green light and is currently going into development.

Fans are happy to hear that Only Murders in The Building is being renewed because actor Steve Martin has announced that after the show will end, he will be taking a complete retirement from acting and will not be returning for even the smallest cameo. Hence, with the announcement of a third season, the legendary comedic stylings of Steve Martin can be enjoyed a bit more, especially alongside Martin Short, who is historically known for bringing the best out of Steve.