Margot Robbie Reveals How She Really Felt About The Leaked Set Pictures Of Barbie While On Jimmy Fallon's Show

The upcoming live-action Barbie film has gathered a lot of hype this year with not much actually being revealed about the film and the film stars not actually doing that much promotion. The hype has been generated from all the leaked photos from the film during productions. Some of the scenes of the film were being shot outdoors in LA at Venice Beach with public present, so naturally, pictures were taken and they were leaked on to the internet. The pictures caused a complete frenzy, spawning thousands of memes and a ton of speculation regarding what the plot of the movie will actually be.

The pictures showed actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who will be playing Barbie and Ken in the film, wearing bright neon outfits while wearing roller skates. Some of the pictures also showed Will Ferrell, in a suit and pink shirt and tie, while also wearing roller skates. There are rumors that Ferrell will be playing the evil villain of the film.

While the pictures looked like the actors were having an incredibly fun time shooting this film, Margot Robbie has recently revealed, that at least that particular day of shooting was not fun for her at all, especially when she found out how the set pictures blew up on the internet.

Her exact quote while speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon was as follows:

"I can’t tell you how mortified we were by the way. We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life."

Jimmy asked Margot whether she was aware in that moment that there were going to be photos taken which would blow up on the internet and her response was as follows:

"No! I mean I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. I knew, okay, once you were doing exteriors, you're gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to stand out, because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching."

The live action Barbie movie will be hitting theatres on 21 July 2023.