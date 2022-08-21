Ryan Gosling And Margot Robbie Will Not Be Done Collaborating After Barbie; Talks Of The Two Reuniting In Ocean's Eleven Prequel Have Begun

The much-hyped live-action Barbie film wrapped up production recently and fans cannot wait for the film to be released next year. There are many reasons to be excited about the upcoming film but one of the primary reasons that the film has so much hype surrounding it already is the star-studded cast. Most prominently, the lead actors, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be playing Barbie and Ken. Both Margot and Ryan are incredibly talented actors and based on the stills from the set that have leaked, it seems that the two are going to have amazing chemistry on set.

However, even though production on Barbie has wrapped up, there is good news for fans of the duo, this is not the only time the two will be collaborating. Rumors have begun circulating that Ryan Gosling may be joining the cast of Warner Brothers' upcoming prequel of the incredibly famous Ocean's Eleven films.

Margot will be playing a key role in the making of the prequel as she will be both starring in the film and also producing the film.

The film will serve as a kind of origin story to the original iconic character of George Clooney, Danny Ocean from the very first film in the franchise.

The Ocean's franchise first began way back in 2001 and was a huge hit, prompting multiple sequels, all of which bring the same top-tier comedic flare and high-octane action. The most recent in the string of Oceans movies is Ocean's Eight which featured a powerful all-female cast, with some of the biggest names in the industry gracing the screen like Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, and Anne Hathaway.

This upcoming installment is a prequel hence, it will be set in the 1960s meaning it will have strong old-timey themes.

While Ryan's role in the upcoming film has not been confirmed as of yet, it is safe to assume that an actor of Ryan Gosling's star power will not be hired in some menial role and his presence in the movie is surely going to be major, should he decide to sign on.